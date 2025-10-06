Pharr man accused of killing stepfather pleads guilty to murder

One of the Pharr brothers accused of killing their stepfather has pleaded guilty to murder.

Christian Trevino entered his guilty plea on Monday. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He and his brother, Alejandro, were 17 and 18 years old when they were arrested in connection with the death of their stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla. Quintanilla’s body was found in a field in McAllen on Jan. 20, 2022.

According to previous reports, the brothers and a friend identified as Juan Eduardo Melendez attacked Quintanilla after a minor said Quintanilla touched her inappropriately.

In September, a judge ruled Christian and his brother, Alejandro Treviño, would be tried separately. On Monday, Alejandro's aggravated assault charges were dropped.

Melendez accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to manslaughter while getting an aggravated assault charge dismissed. He was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication.

The Pharr Police Department confirmed at the time of the arrests that police had a warrant out for Quintanilla on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child for an unrelated case.

According to police, the trio severely beat Quintanilla with brass knuckles on three different occasions on the day he died, before his body was dumped in the field where he was found.

Police said Quintanilla may have still been alive when he was dropped off.

The Treviño brothers were previously identified as Mexican nationals, and court records show an ICE hold has been placed on them.