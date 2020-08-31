Pharr man fights against border wall construction near historic cemetery

A Pharr man is fighting against border wall construction near a historic property.

Pharr resident Ramiro Ramirez said he has family ties to the Eli Jackson Cemetery, chapel and ranch, and doesn't want the construction of the border wall to impact the property.

"Well, you build the wall with gates on there you are going destroy the ability for us to come at whatever time we want to and come visit," Ramirez said.

