Pharr man sentenced to 45 years for killing his brother

A Pharr man has been to 45 years in prison for killing his brother over $100.

Police responded to Memorial Park to perform a welfare check on a male lying in a truck bed back in 2021. It was there they found 65-year-old Ruben Sandoval's body; he had mutliple injuries to his head.

Police were quick to arrest Ruben's younger brother, David Sandoval, after a neighbor told police David confessed to the murder.

A second man was also arrested for his involvement in the murder. Roel Pecina confessed to helping David clean up a large amount of blood inside a residence they shared.