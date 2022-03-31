Pharr natatorium opening to the public

The public will be allowed into the Pharr Natatorium on Monday, April 4.

There is a monthly membership fee of $30 for Pharr residents and $40 for everyone else.

The natatorium is also hiring lifeguards.

“If you are 16 and older, go ahead and apply,” city spokeswoman Daisy Martinez said. “[Pharr] Parks and Rec Department will help you with the certifications or any other requirements you might need to become a lifeguard.”

The project broke ground more than two years ago and opened in January.