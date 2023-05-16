Pharr police hold memorial service to honor fallen officers

It's national Police Week, and some Rio Grande Valley cities are taking some time to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Pharr Police Department is held a memorial service Tuesday morning.

The ceremony to honor fallen officers was held at the Pharr One facility. It's an annual community event to honor officers for what they did until their last day of duty.

Officer Steven Guerrero with Pharr police says during the ceremony, they read the names of 14 fallen Valley officers.

Some were killed in the line of duty, others died after contracting COVID while on the job. The officers are from Pharr, McAllen, Mission, the Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol.

"And there's no greater love than giving your own life to protect another. So, it's important to keep this memory alive and make sure they are honored for what they did," Guerrero said.

He says during the ceremony, the honor guard did a 21-gun salute and there were also guest speakers. Free lunch was provided for those who attended.