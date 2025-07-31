x

Pharr police investigating two-vehicle crash that hospitalized multiple people

Pharr police investigating two-vehicle crash that hospitalized multiple people
21 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, July 31 2025 Jul 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 1:48 PM July 31, 2025 in News - Local

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash, according to a city spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the crash occurred near Owassa Road and Sugar Road at around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, and multiple people were taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days