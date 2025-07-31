Pharr police investigating two-vehicle crash that hospitalized multiple people
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash, according to a city spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the crash occurred near Owassa Road and Sugar Road at around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, and multiple people were taken to a local hospital.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
