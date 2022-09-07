Pharr public safety therapy dog reported missing

The city of Pharr is seeking the public’s help in locating a therapy dog last seen in Edcouch.

Bella, a Belgian Malinois therapy dog that’s part of the city’s public safety and communications department, was last seen at Miraflores Street in Edcouch off of FM 493 and FM 2812 Tuesday morning, the city said in a news release.

Bella is described as black and gold dog who was last seen wearing a prong collar with a white bandana with orange polka dots.

Those with any information on Bella’s location or urged to call or text 956-638-4847 or 956-402-4700.