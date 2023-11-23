Pharr restaurant provides free meals on Thanksgiving

A Vietnamese restaurant in Pharr is continuing its tradition of giving away hundreds of bowls of food for Thanksgiving.

Snowbite has opened its doors to the community every Thanksgiving for the last three years as a way to give back to the community.

Restaurant owner Connie Nguyen said they’ve handed out 500 bowls of turkey pho every year.

Nguyen said this is a small way to thank the community for all their support.

