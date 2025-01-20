Photographer’s Perspective: A trip to the animal shelter
Our photographers capture powerful moments every day with their camera lens.
In this week’s Photographer's Perspective, Channel 5 News Photojournalist Kelwyn Tippins takes viewers on a behind the scenes look at a recent story on a Brownsville animal shelter at full capacity.
Watch the video above for the full story.
