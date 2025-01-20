x

Photographer’s Perspective: A trip to the animal shelter

2 hours 15 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, January 20 2025 Jan 20, 2025 January 20, 2025 5:06 PM January 20, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

Our photographers capture powerful moments every day with their camera lens. 

In this week’s Photographer's Perspective, Channel 5 News Photojournalist Kelwyn Tippins takes viewers on a behind the scenes look at a recent story on a Brownsville animal shelter at full capacity.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

