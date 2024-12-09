x

Photographer’s Perspective: Adapting from film to news

December 09, 2024

Many in news come from different backgrounds that include theater to journalism.

Once we enter the world of TV news, we realize it’s really different.

Our newest Channel 5 News photojournalist, Ramiro Castro, shares with viewers how he’s been adapting to news after coming from a background in film.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

