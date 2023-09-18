x

Photographer's Perspective: Capturing Friday night football highlights

By: Elijah Noriega

High school football season is back and going strong for our Valley squads. 

Our photographers go out on Thursday and Friday nights so you can enjoy those highlights in our 10 p.m. newscasts. 

Here's a behind the scenes look at how our photojournalist Elijah Noriega shoots and edits the important plays.

Watch the video above for the full story.

