Photographer's Perspective: Capturing important moments during police memorial ceremonies

Every year, police departments across the country have ceremonies to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty. 

Channel 5 News photographers don’t take coverage of these somber events lightly. In fact, photographers are always looking forward to doing a better job in capturing the moments, and in new ways to cover the same events.

