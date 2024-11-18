Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing the holiday season
Christmas trees, Hanukkah menorahs, lights and decor are all starting to illuminate the Rio Grande Valley as we approach the holiday season.
Channel 5 News Photojournalist Marisol Guajardo shows viewers how she captures the holiday season at night in the latest Photographer’s Perspective.
