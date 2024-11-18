x

Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing the holiday season

Monday, November 18 2024

Christmas trees, Hanukkah menorahs, lights and decor are all starting to illuminate the Rio Grande Valley as we approach the holiday season.

Channel 5 News Photojournalist Marisol Guajardo shows viewers how she captures the holiday season at night in the latest Photographer’s Perspective.

