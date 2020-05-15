x

Photographer's Perspective: Photojournalist on hike of 2020 at Bentsen Park

1 hour 53 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2020 May 15, 2020 May 15, 2020 9:41 PM May 15, 2020 in News - Photographers Perspective

Most restrictions keeping us inside have been lifted and many people just wanted to get outside and smell the fresh air.

The great outdoors was one place we were missing.

Photojournalist Juan Anzaldua shows us in this week’s photographer's perspective.

