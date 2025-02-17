Photographer’s Perspective: Running toward the danger
Being a photojournalist can sometimes feel like being a first responder.
At Channel 5 News, part of our commitment to breaking news means our photojournalists are there when things are going wrong.
They head towards the fire when others are running away, toward the active crime scene when there's still danger.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Upcoming 65-mile walk will take the public through the Southern Underground Railroad
-
Consumer Reports: What's really in your dog's food?
-
McAllen group that feeds the homeless celebrates 10th anniversary
-
Mexican cattle still not allowed to be imported into Texas
-
Arraignment set for suspect in deadly 2023 hit-and-run crash
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball takes down Southern Illinois on Opening Day
-
Edinburg Vela & La Feria advance to third round of girls basketball...
-
Weslaco softball shines in 15-2 win over Flour Bluff
-
Rio Hondo & Raymondville eliminated on Thursday in area round
-
UTRGV baseball details feelings ahead of 2025 Opening Day