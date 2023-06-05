Pimentel reflects on Vaquero baseball career
EDINBURG, Texas -- Vaqueros Slugger Brandon Pimentel has quickly become a house hold name over his two years at UTRGV.
Bella Michaels caught up with Pimentel to reflect on his time as a Vaquero, and now shifting his focus to becoming a big leaguer.
Click on the video above for more.
More News
News Video
-
Valley Baptist cereal drive begins Monday
-
SBA will hold informational session on disaster relief for Cameron County residents
-
Alamo man accused in deadly motel stabbing to be arraigned Monday
-
Early voting for Brownsville runoff election beings Monday
-
Brownsville police hosted 19th Annual Golf Tournament