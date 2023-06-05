x

Pimentel reflects on Vaquero baseball career

2 hours 24 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, June 04 2023 Jun 4, 2023 June 04, 2023 11:21 PM June 04, 2023 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, Texas -- Vaqueros Slugger Brandon Pimentel has quickly become a house hold name over his two years at UTRGV.

Bella Michaels caught up with Pimentel to reflect on his time as a Vaquero, and now shifting his focus to becoming a big leaguer.

Click on the video above for more.

