Planean producir la trilogía de 'The Accountant'

3 hours 52 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 2:29 PM April 28, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Salud y Vida

"Dana" de Anna Kendrick y "Chris" de Ben Affleck finalmente conectaron en "The accountant" de 2016.

Pero Kendrick y su personaje no regresaron en la reciente secuela.

Sin embargo, el director Gavin O'Connor dice que lleva tiempo planeando una trilogía de "The Accountant" y le dijo al New York Times que ha estado intercambiando mensajes de texto con Kendrick y que "ella dijo que está totalmente dispuesta".

En otras noticias, las noches de Universal Fan Fest en Universal Studios Hollywood permiten a los fans sumergirse en sus películas y franquicias favoritas.

La noche de estreno trajo a Bob Gale, coguionista de "Back to the future", de vuelta al baile del "Enchantment under the sea". 

Universal Fan Fest Nights estará disponible hasta el 18 de mayo. 

