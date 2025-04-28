Planean producir la trilogía de 'The Accountant'
"Dana" de Anna Kendrick y "Chris" de Ben Affleck finalmente conectaron en "The accountant" de 2016.
Pero Kendrick y su personaje no regresaron en la reciente secuela.
Sin embargo, el director Gavin O'Connor dice que lleva tiempo planeando una trilogía de "The Accountant" y le dijo al New York Times que ha estado intercambiando mensajes de texto con Kendrick y que "ella dijo que está totalmente dispuesta".
En otras noticias, las noches de Universal Fan Fest en Universal Studios Hollywood permiten a los fans sumergirse en sus películas y franquicias favoritas.
La noche de estreno trajo a Bob Gale, coguionista de "Back to the future", de vuelta al baile del "Enchantment under the sea".
Universal Fan Fest Nights estará disponible hasta el 18 de mayo.
More News
News Video
-
Congressman Gonzalez introduces bill that would designate Harlingen airport as a port...
-
Competency exam ordered for Alamo murder suspect
-
Nami Texas inviting the community to Texas Mental Health Capitol Day
-
Heart of the Valley: Chef Maru Davila discusses how you can enjoy...
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing moments that speak louder than words