Playmakers - Week 10 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Carlos Garcia - Economedes - 177 rush yds, TD
Johan Nunez - Economedes - 140 rush yds, 3 TD
John Carreon - Economedes - 106 total yds, 2 TD
Sergio Sosa - Brownsville Veterans - 188 rush yds, 2 TD
William Goodloe - Pioneer - 356 total yds, 4 TD
Joaquin Valdez - McAllen High - 305 total yds, 5 TD
Justin Reyna - Lyford - 112 rush yds, 2 TD
Eddie Slovak - Lopez - 233 rush yds, 2 TD
Andres Gonzalez - Lopez - 2 INT, 5 TKL
Adrian Sauceda - Pace - 311 total yds, 3 TD
Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 124 rush yds, 2 TD
Roman Reyna - Mission Veterans - 269 pass yds, 4 TD
RJ Garcia - Mission Veterans - INT, 2 FR, TD
Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 216 total yds, 3 TD
Calvin Harris - Sharyland - 198 total yds, 3 TD
Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 313 total yds, 4 TD
Andruw Rivera - La Feria - 324 pass yds, 4 TD
Rey Garza - La Feria - 127 rec yds, 3 TD
Jayden Soliz - McAllen Memorial - 298 total yds, 4 TD
Michael Alaniz - McAllen Memorial - 170 rec yds, 2 TD
Dylan Green - Port Isabel - 146 rush yds, 2 TD
Elijah Trevino - Edcouch-Elsa - 187 total yds, 2 TD
Aydan Garcia - Edcouch-Elsa - 118 rush yds, 2 TD
Israel Campos - Edcouch-Elsa - 3 INT, TD
Myles Lopez - PSJA - 238 total yds, 4 TD
Armando Davila - PSJA - INT, FF, FR
Thomas Aparicio - Mission - 128 rush yds, 4 TD
Jose Sanchez - Mission - 2 SK, 4 TFL
Claudio Torres - St. Joseph Academy - 381 total yds, 5 TD
Franky Trevino - Weslaco - 297 total yds, 3 TD
Joseph Leal - Weslaco - 94 rec yds, 2 TD
Geoffrey LeFerve - Edinburg Vela - 240 pass yds, 5 TD
George Fauls - Edinburg Vela - 103 rec yds, 2 TD
Luis Trevino - Santa Rosa - 4 SK, 4 TFL
JJ Anaya - Santa Rosa - 87 rush yds, 3 TD
Ruben Atkinson - Rio Hondo - 104 pass yds, 5 TD
Ruben Garcia - Roma - 138 total yds, 2 TDs
Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 177 total yds, 5 TD
Andrew Gonzalez - La Villa - 171 rush yds, 2 TD
Deandre Rodriguez - Rio Grande City - 196 total yds, 3 TD
Adrian Botello - Nikki Rowe - 312 total yds, 4 TD
Draven Niaves - Nikki Rowe - 100 rec yds, TD