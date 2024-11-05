x

Playmakers - Week 10 of 2024 Valley High School Football

3 hours 15 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2024 Nov 4, 2024 November 04, 2024 11:17 PM November 04, 2024 in Sports

Carlos Garcia - Economedes - 177 rush yds, TD

Johan Nunez - Economedes - 140 rush yds, 3 TD

John Carreon - Economedes - 106 total yds, 2 TD

Sergio Sosa - Brownsville Veterans - 188 rush yds, 2 TD

William Goodloe - Pioneer - 356 total yds, 4 TD

Joaquin Valdez - McAllen High - 305 total yds, 5 TD

Justin Reyna - Lyford - 112 rush yds, 2 TD

Eddie Slovak - Lopez - 233 rush yds, 2 TD

Andres Gonzalez - Lopez - 2 INT, 5 TKL

Adrian Sauceda - Pace - 311 total yds, 3 TD

Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 124 rush yds, 2 TD

Roman Reyna - Mission Veterans - 269 pass yds, 4 TD

RJ Garcia - Mission Veterans - INT, 2 FR, TD

Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 216 total yds, 3 TD

Calvin Harris - Sharyland - 198 total yds, 3 TD

Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 313 total yds, 4 TD

Andruw Rivera - La Feria - 324 pass yds, 4 TD

Rey Garza - La Feria - 127 rec yds, 3 TD

Jayden Soliz - McAllen Memorial - 298 total yds, 4 TD

Michael Alaniz - McAllen Memorial - 170 rec yds, 2 TD

Dylan Green - Port Isabel - 146 rush yds, 2 TD

Elijah Trevino - Edcouch-Elsa - 187 total yds, 2 TD

Aydan Garcia - Edcouch-Elsa - 118 rush yds, 2 TD

Israel Campos - Edcouch-Elsa - 3 INT, TD

Myles Lopez - PSJA - 238 total yds, 4 TD

Armando Davila - PSJA - INT, FF, FR

Thomas Aparicio - Mission - 128 rush yds, 4 TD

Jose Sanchez - Mission - 2 SK, 4 TFL

Claudio Torres - St. Joseph Academy - 381 total yds, 5 TD

Franky Trevino - Weslaco - 297 total yds, 3 TD

Joseph Leal - Weslaco - 94 rec yds, 2 TD

Geoffrey LeFerve - Edinburg Vela - 240 pass yds, 5 TD

George Fauls - Edinburg Vela - 103 rec yds, 2 TD

Luis Trevino - Santa Rosa - 4 SK, 4 TFL

JJ Anaya - Santa Rosa - 87 rush yds, 3 TD

Ruben Atkinson - Rio Hondo - 104 pass yds, 5 TD

Ruben Garcia - Roma - 138 total yds, 2 TDs

Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 177 total yds, 5 TD

Andrew Gonzalez - La Villa - 171 rush yds, 2 TD

Deandre Rodriguez - Rio Grande City - 196 total yds, 3 TD

Adrian Botello - Nikki Rowe - 312 total yds, 4 TD

Draven Niaves - Nikki Rowe - 100 rec yds, TD

