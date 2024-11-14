x

Playmakers - Week 11 of 2024 Valley High School Football

1 day 11 hours 32 minutes ago Tuesday, November 12 2024 Nov 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 10:57 PM November 12, 2024 in Sports- Playmakers

Watch Part 2 of Playmakers below:

  1. Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 240 rush Yds, 2 TD

  2. Dylan Anaya - Harlingen South - 209 rush yds, TD

  3. Marcus Garza - Harlingen South - 19 tkl, 3 TFL 

  4. Ruben Atkinson - Rio Hondo - 104 total yds, 2 TD

  5. Epy Rincones - Rio Hondo - 3 TKL, 1 TFL, blocked punt safety.

  6. Geoffrey Lefevre - Edinburg Vela - total 352 yds, 4 TD

  7. Jonathan Flores - Edinburg Vela - total 138 yds, 2 TD

  8. June Garza - Edinburg Vela - 133 total yds, 2 TD 

  9. Elijah Trevino - Edcouch Elsa - 327 total yds, 2 TD

  10. Brandon Morales - Edcouch Elsa - 113 total yds, 2 TD

  11. Matthew Cano - Edcouch Elsa - 14 TKL, 2 TFL

  12. Gabriel Ramirez - Lopez - 161 total yds, 2 TD

  13. Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 209 total yds, 4 TD

  14. Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 222 total yds, 4 TD

  15. Aaron Cortez - Mercedes -  284 total yds, 1 TD

  16. Juan Hernandez - Brownsville Pace - 148 total yds, 1 TD

  17. Freddy Quintero - Raymondville - 193 total yds , 2 TD

  18. Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 134 total yds, 2 TD

  19. Gavin Cisneros - Brownsville St. Joseph, 230 total yds, 2 TD

  20. Claudio Torres - Brownsville St. Joseph, 218 total yds, 2 TD

  21. Ian Szcuzuroski - Hidalgo - 159 total yds, 2 TD

  22. Myles Lopez - PSJA - 185 total yds, 3 TD

  23. Gabriel Ramirez - PSJA - 191 total yds, 2 TD

  24. Alek Flores- PSJA - 3 TKL, 1 Int for TD

  25. Frankie Trevino - Weslaco - 318 total yds 2 TD

  26. Joseph Leal - Weslaco - 133 total yds, 2 TD

  27. John Carreon - Economedes - 251 total yds, TD

  28. Noah Huerta - Harlingen - 200 total yds, TD

  29. Jonas Serna - Harlingen - 71 total yds, TD

  30. Roman Reyna - Mission Veterans - 223 total yds, TD

  31. Ryan Guerra - Mission Veterans - 11 TKL, 5 TFL

  32. Aiden Uribe - Mission Veterans - 28 TKL, 3 TFL

  33. Marcus Rauda - Pioneer - 9 TKL, 3 TFL

  34. Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 250 total yds, 3 TD

  35. Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 155 total yds, 2 TD

  36. Joaquin Valdez - Mcallen - 296 total yds - 2 TD

  37. Elijah Garza - Roma - 154 total yds - TD 

  38. Luis Pena - Roma - 162 total yds 

  39. Adrian Botello - Nikki Rowe - 115 total yds - TD

  40. Malachi Rodriguez - Weslaco East - 111 total yds - TD

  41. Aiden Gonzalez - Weslaco East - 154 total yds - TD

  42. Adrian Chavez - Lyford - 81 total yds, 2 TD

