Playmakers - Week 11 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Watch Part 2 of Playmakers below:
-
Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 240 rush Yds, 2 TD
-
Dylan Anaya - Harlingen South - 209 rush yds, TD
-
Marcus Garza - Harlingen South - 19 tkl, 3 TFL
-
Ruben Atkinson - Rio Hondo - 104 total yds, 2 TD
-
Epy Rincones - Rio Hondo - 3 TKL, 1 TFL, blocked punt safety.
-
Geoffrey Lefevre - Edinburg Vela - total 352 yds, 4 TD
-
Jonathan Flores - Edinburg Vela - total 138 yds, 2 TD
-
June Garza - Edinburg Vela - 133 total yds, 2 TD
-
Elijah Trevino - Edcouch Elsa - 327 total yds, 2 TD
-
Brandon Morales - Edcouch Elsa - 113 total yds, 2 TD
-
Matthew Cano - Edcouch Elsa - 14 TKL, 2 TFL
-
Gabriel Ramirez - Lopez - 161 total yds, 2 TD
-
Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 209 total yds, 4 TD
-
Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 222 total yds, 4 TD
-
Aaron Cortez - Mercedes - 284 total yds, 1 TD
-
Juan Hernandez - Brownsville Pace - 148 total yds, 1 TD
-
Freddy Quintero - Raymondville - 193 total yds , 2 TD
-
Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 134 total yds, 2 TD
-
Gavin Cisneros - Brownsville St. Joseph, 230 total yds, 2 TD
-
Claudio Torres - Brownsville St. Joseph, 218 total yds, 2 TD
-
Ian Szcuzuroski - Hidalgo - 159 total yds, 2 TD
-
Myles Lopez - PSJA - 185 total yds, 3 TD
-
Gabriel Ramirez - PSJA - 191 total yds, 2 TD
-
Alek Flores- PSJA - 3 TKL, 1 Int for TD
-
Frankie Trevino - Weslaco - 318 total yds 2 TD
-
Joseph Leal - Weslaco - 133 total yds, 2 TD
-
John Carreon - Economedes - 251 total yds, TD
-
Noah Huerta - Harlingen - 200 total yds, TD
-
Jonas Serna - Harlingen - 71 total yds, TD
-
Roman Reyna - Mission Veterans - 223 total yds, TD
-
Ryan Guerra - Mission Veterans - 11 TKL, 5 TFL
-
Aiden Uribe - Mission Veterans - 28 TKL, 3 TFL
-
Marcus Rauda - Pioneer - 9 TKL, 3 TFL
-
Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 250 total yds, 3 TD
-
Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 155 total yds, 2 TD
-
Joaquin Valdez - Mcallen - 296 total yds - 2 TD
-
Elijah Garza - Roma - 154 total yds - TD
-
Luis Pena - Roma - 162 total yds
-
Adrian Botello - Nikki Rowe - 115 total yds - TD
-
Malachi Rodriguez - Weslaco East - 111 total yds - TD
-
Aiden Gonzalez - Weslaco East - 154 total yds - TD
-
Adrian Chavez - Lyford - 81 total yds, 2 TD
More News
News Video
-
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
-
San Benito seeking input from residents on new comprehensive plan
-
San Benito city manager discusses failed petition to remove city commissioners, mayor
-
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Brownsville crash
-
Boaters offering excursions to watch upcoming SpaceX launch at sea