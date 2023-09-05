Playmakers - Week 2 of 2023 High School Football Season
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.
Watch Part 2 below:
More News
News Video
-
Former Starr County attorney pleads guilty to extorting $1,500 from defendant's mother
-
Multiple crews responding to fire at Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge
-
New state law requiring ID at traffic stops now in effect
-
Cameron County nonprofit raising awareness of homestead exemptions
-
Former astronaut visits namesake middle school in McAllen