Playmakers - Week 4 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Franky Trevino - Weslaco - 201 total yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Oscar Jasso - Edinburg - 113 total yards, 2 TD
Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 4 TDs
Malachi Rodriguez - Weslaco East - 165 rushing yards, TD
Margarito Pompa - Weslaco East - 92 rushing yards, game-winning TD
Diego Benitez - Roma - 2 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FF, 1 FR
Ruben Garcia - Roma - 165 rushing yards, 4 TD
Rene Aguirre - Roma - blocked for 426 team rushing yards (OL)
Raul Ramirez - Roma - blocked for 426 team rushing yards (OL)
Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 284 total yards, 2 TD
Diego Torres - Los Fresnos - 123 total yards, TD
Myles Lopez - PSJA - 467 passing yards, 6 TD, 0 INT
Ryan Vallejo - PSJA - 21 receptions, 244 receiving yards, 5 TD
Ramze Arroyo - PSJA - 120 receiving yards, TD
Diego Bravo - Mercedes - 199 total yards, 2 TD
Adrian Sauceda - Brownsville Pace - 148 rushing yards, 2 TD
Juan Lujano - Brownsville Pace - 2.5 sacks, 5 tackles
Dante Rodriguez - Nikki Rowe - 8 TKL, 2 sacks
Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 251 total yards, 5 TD
Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 199 total yards, 3 TD
Emiliano Colunga - PSJA Memorial - 148 total yards, TD
Benji Martinez - Mission Veterans - 136 total yards, 2 TD
Jaydin Soliz - McAllen Memorial - 181 rushing yards, 2 TD
Braxton Speights - McAllen Memorial - 77 rush yards, 3 TD
Tristan Keith - McAllen High - 101 receiving yards, 2 TD
Joaquin Valdez - McAllen High - 237 total yards, 4 TD
Jules Auguste - McAllen High - 2 sacks, 3 TFL
Austin Vaughan - La Feria - INT, 3 TD
David Ramos - Harlingen - INT, FR
Saul Cerda - Harlingen - 4 TFL, sack
Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 111 rushing yards, 3 TD
Dylan Anaya - Harlingen South - 199 total yards, 2 TD
Mario Lopez - Rio Hondo - 191 total yards, 4 TD
Nate Sosa - Rio Hondo - 149 receiving yards, TD
Cesar Belmontes - Brownsville Veterans - 141 rushing yards, 2 TD
Riley Fonseca - Santa Rosa - 96 rushing yards, 2 TD
Mikolus Sanchez - Santa Rosa - 18 TKL, 2 TFL, 1 sack
Guadalupe Ramirez - Brownsville Lopez - 239 passing yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
