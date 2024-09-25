x

Playmakers - Week 4 of 2024 Valley High School Football

3 hours 45 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2024 Sep 24, 2024 September 24, 2024 8:38 PM September 24, 2024 in Sports

Franky Trevino - Weslaco - 201 total yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Oscar Jasso - Edinburg - 113 total yards, 2 TD

Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 4 TDs

Malachi Rodriguez - Weslaco East - 165 rushing yards, TD

Margarito Pompa - Weslaco East - 92 rushing yards, game-winning TD

Diego Benitez - Roma - 2 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Ruben Garcia - Roma - 165 rushing yards, 4 TD

Rene Aguirre - Roma - blocked for 426 team rushing yards (OL)

Raul Ramirez - Roma - blocked for 426 team rushing yards (OL)

Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 284 total yards, 2 TD

Diego Torres - Los Fresnos - 123 total yards, TD

Myles Lopez - PSJA - 467 passing yards, 6 TD, 0 INT

Ryan Vallejo - PSJA - 21 receptions, 244 receiving yards, 5 TD

Ramze Arroyo - PSJA - 120 receiving yards, TD

Diego Bravo - Mercedes - 199 total yards, 2 TD

Adrian Sauceda - Brownsville Pace - 148 rushing yards, 2 TD

Juan Lujano - Brownsville Pace - 2.5 sacks, 5 tackles

Dante Rodriguez - Nikki Rowe - 8 TKL, 2 sacks

Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 251 total yards, 5 TD

Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 199 total yards, 3 TD

Emiliano Colunga - PSJA Memorial - 148 total yards, TD

Benji Martinez - Mission Veterans - 136 total yards, 2 TD

Jaydin Soliz - McAllen Memorial - 181 rushing yards, 2 TD

Braxton Speights - McAllen Memorial - 77 rush yards, 3 TD

Tristan Keith - McAllen High - 101 receiving yards, 2 TD

Joaquin Valdez - McAllen High - 237 total yards, 4 TD

Jules Auguste - McAllen High - 2 sacks, 3 TFL

Austin Vaughan - La Feria - INT, 3 TD

David Ramos - Harlingen - INT, FR

Saul Cerda - Harlingen - 4 TFL, sack

Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 111 rushing yards, 3 TD

Dylan Anaya - Harlingen South - 199 total yards, 2 TD

Mario Lopez - Rio Hondo - 191 total yards, 4 TD

Nate Sosa - Rio Hondo - 149 receiving yards, TD

Cesar Belmontes - Brownsville Veterans - 141 rushing yards, 2 TD

Riley Fonseca - Santa Rosa - 96 rushing yards, 2 TD

Mikolus Sanchez - Santa Rosa - 18 TKL, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Guadalupe Ramirez - Brownsville Lopez - 239 passing yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

 
Calvin Harris - Sharyland - 315 passing yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Santiago Longoria - Sharyland - 10 receptions, 121 yards, TD
