Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football

1 hour 56 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2024 Oct 8, 2024 October 08, 2024 11:50 PM October 08, 2024 in Sports

Alvin Trevillion - Brownsville Veterans - 155 rush yds, TD

Cesar Belmontes - Brownsville Veterans - 230 rush yds, 2 TD

Michael Rodriguez - Brownsville Veterans - 14 TKL, TFL, INT

Dylan Tijerina - Pioneer - 111 rush yds, TD

Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 156 total yds, 3 TD

Steve Garza Jr. - PSJA North - 3 SK, 4 TFL

Rey Martinez - PSJA North - 3 SK, 3 TFL

Jesse Montez - PSJA North - 2 SK, 5 TFL

Emi Colunga - PSJA Memorial - 172 rush yds, TD

Diego Villegas - PJSA Memorial - 8 TKL, TFL, SK

Gavin Cisneros - St. Joseph Academy - 498 total yds, 7 TD

Claudio Torres - St. Joseph Academy - 289 total yds, 5 TD

Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 389 total yds, 8 TD

Tyler Stachowiak - Los Fresnos - 129 total yds, TD

Francisco Gomez - Sharyland - 152 rec yds, TD

Bruno Cavazos - Sharyland - 130 rec yds, TD

Julisses Garza - Harlingen - 6 TKL, INT

Cameron Sarinana - Mission Veterans - 242 pass yds, 3 TD

Robert Sharpe - Mission Veterans - 104 rec yds, TD

Benji Martinez - Mission Veterans - 130 total yds, 2 TD

Aiden Uribe - Mission Veterans - 16 TKL, 3 TFL, FF

Anthony Warren - Hidalgo - 13 TKL, INT

Jeremy Martinez - Hidalgo - 90 rush yds, TD

Prince Johnson - Donna North - 111 rush yds, TD, FF

Dallas Zuniga - Donna - 237 total yds, 2 TD

Joel Duran - Donna - 126 total yds, TD

Elijah Garza - Roma - 194 total yds

Luis Ramos - Port Isabel - 118 rush yds, 2 TD

