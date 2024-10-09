Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Alvin Trevillion - Brownsville Veterans - 155 rush yds, TD
Cesar Belmontes - Brownsville Veterans - 230 rush yds, 2 TD
Michael Rodriguez - Brownsville Veterans - 14 TKL, TFL, INT
Dylan Tijerina - Pioneer - 111 rush yds, TD
Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 156 total yds, 3 TD
Steve Garza Jr. - PSJA North - 3 SK, 4 TFL
Rey Martinez - PSJA North - 3 SK, 3 TFL
Jesse Montez - PSJA North - 2 SK, 5 TFL
Emi Colunga - PSJA Memorial - 172 rush yds, TD
Diego Villegas - PJSA Memorial - 8 TKL, TFL, SK
Gavin Cisneros - St. Joseph Academy - 498 total yds, 7 TD
Claudio Torres - St. Joseph Academy - 289 total yds, 5 TD
Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 389 total yds, 8 TD
Tyler Stachowiak - Los Fresnos - 129 total yds, TD
Francisco Gomez - Sharyland - 152 rec yds, TD
Bruno Cavazos - Sharyland - 130 rec yds, TD
Julisses Garza - Harlingen - 6 TKL, INT
Cameron Sarinana - Mission Veterans - 242 pass yds, 3 TD
Robert Sharpe - Mission Veterans - 104 rec yds, TD
Benji Martinez - Mission Veterans - 130 total yds, 2 TD
Aiden Uribe - Mission Veterans - 16 TKL, 3 TFL, FF
Anthony Warren - Hidalgo - 13 TKL, INT
Jeremy Martinez - Hidalgo - 90 rush yds, TD
Prince Johnson - Donna North - 111 rush yds, TD, FF
Dallas Zuniga - Donna - 237 total yds, 2 TD
Joel Duran - Donna - 126 total yds, TD
Elijah Garza - Roma - 194 total yds
Luis Ramos - Port Isabel - 118 rush yds, 2 TD
