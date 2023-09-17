Point Isabel ISD superintendent reacts to TEA delaying release of school ratings

School districts have spent the last three years trying to get back to normal.

It's a challenge for some students, especially those taking the state standardized test.

The Texas Education Agency uses those test scores to score school districts and campuses.

Those TEA grades normally come out in August, but the release date was previously pushed to the end of September.

On Tuesday, the agency announced they expect the ratings to be released sometime in October.

The delay comes after complaints and lawsuits filed by several school districts, including Edinburg CISD.

Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Teri Capistran said she is glad that TEA is taking a pause. She hopes the state is using the time to take into account the challenges district sand students faced last year.

“Third grade students were in first grade when the pandemic hit. They came in and we knew there were academic gaps everywhere,” Capistran said.

2022 was the first year students were fully back to in person learning following the pandemic.

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test also changed as students took it online for the first time.

Capistran says it's important for districts to know their grade so they can know what adjustments educators need to make.

“We still do not know what was expected for our students last year, and we're starting a brand-new school year, and we still do not know,” Capistran said. “There's still so much anxiety from our students and our staff members."

Watch the video above for the full story.