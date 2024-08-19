Point Isabel ISD working to improve declining attendance

Nearly 600 high school students started their first day of the fall semester Monday at Point Isabel ISD in Port Isabel.

The district said about a quarter of their students didn’t show up to class in the previous school year.

To reduce the number of teens dropping out, Port Isabel High School is offering a program that allows some students to come up with their own schedule.

The district also hired an at-risk team to focus on getting kids back in the classroom by doing at home visits to figure out what is stopping kids from coming to school.

“We may not know the struggles that they have at home,” Point Isabel ISD at risk Administrator Sonia Harry said. “Is it that they need to stay home and help take care of younger siblings? Is it that they don't have clean clothing? Maybe they don't have access to a washing machine. Is it that they're having to take care of elderly grandparents?”

About 88% of Point Isabel ISD students are considered economically disadvantaged.

High school students at the district will be allowed a flexible schedule through a new program for those who need a few credits to finish high school.

Incentives are also being offered to students for being in school.

