Policía de Progreso busca a hombre por agresión sexual agravada a una menor

El Departamento de Policía de Progreso está buscando a un hombre acusado de agresión sexual agravada a un menor.

El investigador Al Pérez dijo que Joaquín Emanuel Dávila tiene una orden de arresto por agredir sexualmente a una mujer y que ella podría no ser la única víctima.

"Queremos ver si al hacer esto podemos animar a otras víctimas a presentarse", informó Pérez.

Se insta a cualquier persona que tenga información a comunicarse con el Departamento de Policía de Progreso al 956-565-9266.

