Police: Armed man arrested near Rio Grande City school grounds

Alberto Espinoza.

An armed man was arrested Wednesday after he was found near the baseball field of the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District Fort Ringgold Campus, according to district police chief Hugo Garcia.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Alberto Espinoza of Donna, was found near the riverbank of the Rio Grande near the campus and arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Garcia said Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with school district police, made contact with Espinoza after he was observed "acting suspiciously" and initially refused to provide identification.

Further investigation revealed Espinoza was photographing Border Patrol cameras and was in possession of a Glock 19 handgun with extender magazines, according to Garcia.

Garcia said at no time were students or staff in any danger and the situation was "handled swiftly by law enforcement."