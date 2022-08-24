Police: Driver ejected from vehicle in Mercedes rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Mercedes Police Department.
A 21-year-old driver was airlifted to a local hospital Wednesday morning following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Mercedes, according to the Mercedes Police Department.
At about 8:53 a.m., officers responded to the crash on the 3900 block of West Frontage Road.
Police say a 21-year-old man was ejected and sustained serious injuries.
He was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Traffic was backed up for several miles as police worked to clear the wreckage.
