x

Police: Driver ejected from vehicle in Mercedes rollover crash, airlifted to hospital

6 hours 37 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, August 24 2022 Aug 24, 2022 August 24, 2022 12:55 PM August 24, 2022 in News

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Mercedes Police Department. 

A 21-year-old driver was airlifted to a local hospital Wednesday morning following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Mercedes, according to the Mercedes Police Department. 

At about 8:53 a.m., officers responded to the crash on the 3900 block of West Frontage Road. 

Police say a 21-year-old man was ejected and sustained serious injuries. 

He was airlifted to a nearby hospital. 

Traffic was backed up for several miles as police worked to clear the wreckage.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days