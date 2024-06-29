Police: Driver of 18-wheeler dies after crashing into Mission home

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Mission Police Department previously said the driver of the 18-wheeler was a 61-year-old man. They later issued a correction saying the unidentified man was 51.

The driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a home on Saturday morning died, according to the Mission Police Department.

The 18-wheeler also struck two other vehicles at the 2600 block of W. Expressway 83 on Saturday morning. The crash hospitalized one other person, according to Mission police spokesman Jorge Rodriguez.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified by police as a 51-year-old man. He died at the scene, Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, the 18-wheeler struck a red Fiat on the expressway before veering off the road and crashing into the unoccupied home.

The unidentified male driver of the Fiat was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Rodriguez said.

Channel 5 News obtained footage of the crash from JR's Tires and Wheels, a business located near the scene.

An autopsy was ordered for the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.