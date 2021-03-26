Police: Man dead, driver hospitalized after crash in McAllen
A man is dead and a driver has been hospitalized after a crash in McAllen Friday morning.
The vehicle collision involving two vehicles occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near Jonquil Avenue and Jackson Road, according to Lt. Joel Morales.
A man died as a result of the crash, Morales said. His name is being withheld until notification of next of kin.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
