Police: Man dead, driver hospitalized after crash in McAllen

3 hours 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, March 26 2021 Mar 26, 2021 March 26, 2021 10:50 AM March 26, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team

A man is dead and a driver has been hospitalized after a crash in McAllen Friday morning. 

The vehicle collision involving two vehicles occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near Jonquil Avenue and Jackson Road, according to Lt. Joel Morales. 

A man died as a result of the crash, Morales said. His name is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

