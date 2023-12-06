Police: Missing McAllen woman found, reunited with family

A missing McAllen woman has been found.

A Silver Alert was issued for 65-year-old Josefina Morales Maldonado Tuesday night.

She was last seen on Lindberg Avenue in McAllen at around 2:50 p.m. She is described as 5'02, 130 lbs with gray hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and black and green leggings.

Maldonado is also diagnosed with cognitive impairment, and police were concerned for her safety.

McAllen police announced Wednesday morning that Maldonado had been located and was reunited with family.