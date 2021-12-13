Police: One dead after crash in McAllen

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person is dead after a crash in McAllen on Monday afternoon.

According to the McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales, the crash was reported at about 1:02 p.m. on the 6200 block of North 23rd Street.

Police say a male driver pulled out into the street and was struck by another vehicle.

The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Other people involved in the crash received non-life threatening injuries, Morales said.

The crash remains under investigation.