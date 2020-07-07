Police release identities of people found dead in Brownsville building

Brownsville police continue investigating the deaths of two people.

Their bodies were discovered inside a building on the 1300 block of East Tyler Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police identified the victims found dead as 42-year-old Ricardo Lopez and 43-year-old Laura Veronica Alanis. No word if foul play may be involved in their deaths.