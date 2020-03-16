Police Search for Car Burglary Supsect

MCALLEN - Police officers are asking the public's assistance in locating Robert Lee Mendoza.

A warrant of arrest was issued in McAllen Municipal Court on March 12, 2020 for Robert Lee Mendoza. He is wanted in connection to a burglary of vehicle.

The image of the suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance and is described as a silver Scion TC passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the suspect or suspect vehicle, or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477).

If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.