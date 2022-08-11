Police seeking man accused of firing gun in McAllen street
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan.
Rogelio Ledesma is wanted by police on a deadly conduct charge, according to McAllen PD.
Police say Ledesma fled in a white Buick Regal.
Ledesma is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.
Those with information on where to find Ledesma are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
