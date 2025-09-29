x

Police: Two juveniles in custody following shooting in Edinburg

Two juveniles turned themselves in to the Edinburg Police Department Monday in connection with a shooting that hospitalized two people, according to a news release.

The shooting stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong, according to the release. 

Edinburg police officers responded to the intersection of Cristobal Drive and Trenton Road Monday shortly before 12:20 a.m. following a report of two people being shot near the area, the release stated.

Following a search of the area, the two unidentified juveniles turned themselves in.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the incident stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong,” the news release said.

The juveniles are each facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition, the release added.

