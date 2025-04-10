PONY International Softball World Series announces plans to return to RGV this summer

The Boys and Girls Club of McAllen announced earlier today the PONY International Softball World Series is coming back to the Valley once again after hosting the event in 2024.

More than 189 teams from 10 countries will be visiting for five days. The games will be hosted in McAllen, San Juan and Edinburg. The particiation globally is increasing from eight to ten this time around including Puerto Rico, The Phillippines, Mexico, and China.

"We're officially South Texas's largest interconential sports tourism event," Boys & Girls Club of McAllen CEO Danilda Gonzalez Alcantar said. "We're very proud of that but at the end of the day what I love most for me personally where my heart is, all proceeds of this beautfiul tournament go to our kids here in the region."

The tournament will be held from July 16th to July 20th.