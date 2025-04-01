x

Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce prepares for 41st annual Causeway Run

It's one of the most anticipated runs in the Rio Grande Valley, the Causeway Run.

Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can sign up to participate in the run.

The 41st annual Causeway Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 in Port Isabel.

For more information or to sign up, visit the chamber's Facebook page or click here.

