Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce prepares for 41st annual Causeway Run
It's one of the most anticipated runs in the Rio Grande Valley, the Causeway Run.
Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can sign up to participate in the run.
The 41st annual Causeway Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 in Port Isabel.
For more information or to sign up, visit the chamber's Facebook page or click here.
More News
News Video
-
Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce prepares for 41st annual Causeway Run
-
Congressman reacts to Freddy Gonzalez's removal from military website
-
Heart of the Valley: Woman raises awareness on diabetes, encourages health lifestyle
-
DPS investigating fatal tractor-trailer collision near Mercedes
-
Made in the 956: Tavo Rayo
Sports Video
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...
-
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title
-
Hidalgo & Progreso boys soccer teams set for RGV battle in regional...