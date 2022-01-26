Port Isabel launches new vessel turn-in program

The city of Port Isabel teamed up with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) and Texas Parks and Wildlife (TP&W) to help get old, inoperable, and broken-down boats off the streets.

Starting Wednesday, a vessel turn-in program will begin in the city for anyone looking to dispose of inoperable and derelict vessels.

Port Isabel Assistance City Manager John Sandoval says old and inoperable boats create both aesthetic and health problems.

The drop-off location will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 26 through Jan. 29 at 50482 Industrial Drive in Port Isabel.

For more information visit, https://portofportisabel.com/port/public-notices/.