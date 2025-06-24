Possible SpaceX debris causing environmental concern on Mexican side of the border

Twice in one month, debris believed to be from SpaceX was littering the Mexican side of the border, south of Boca Chica.

This time, landing right on the edge of the Rio Grande and farther inland.

The SpaceX explosion on June 18 happened at the Massey testing facility. It's located about seven miles southwest of Starbase.

People living in the rural community of La Burrita heard and felt the explosion. They live right in front of the testing facility.

Environmental activist Dr. Elias Ibarra says the large-sized space debris has gathered national attention in Mexico. He believes that trash could hurt the nesting sea turtles he's trying to protect; sea turtles are considered an endangered species.

RELATED COVERAGE: Environmental and safety concerns raised following latest Starship explosion

"For every one thousand hatchlings, only one sea turtle reaches their adult stage," Ibarra said.

He believes SpaceX is a new obstacle sea turtles will have to face, which he says reduces the possibility that every 10,000 turtles liberated, only one will become an adult.

On June 21, high level officials from Mexico's environmental prosecutors office and the country's federal environment agency collected solid and sponge-like plastic, aluminum, rubber, fuel tanks and metal, all believed to belong to SpaceX.

RELATED COVERAGE: SpaceX debris continues to wash up on Mexican beach during sea turtle nesting season

Ibarra also took officials to areas around the Massey test facility on the Rio Grande and, downstream, along Playa Bagdad on the coastline south of Boca Chica.

Ibarra said he's worried that if there is more plastic and aluminum from the rockets, turtles could think it's food.

This is the second time federal environmental officials visit the border with the United States.

Earlier this month, the Mexican environmental prosecutor said she was investigating space trash washing-up on Playa Bagdad to see who was responsible for it and if it poses a threat to people and the environment.

Channel 5 News reached out to SpaceX about the debris and any possible clean-up efforts they might be doing. They have not yet responded.