SpaceX debris continues to wash up on Mexican beach during sea turtle nesting season

Metal pieces continue to wash up on a beach near Matamoros following SpaceX's 9th Starship launch at Boca Chica. All while in the middle of sea turtle nesting season.

More tanks are washing up on the beach at Playa Bagdad; in total 18 tanks have been discovered.

The search continues at Playa Bagdad in Mexico by a small wildlife conservation group that is finding more debris from the SpaceX launch last week.

With an eye for detail, they're looking for countless small fragments in the sand. Also, large pieces, like the discarded tanks, some of them found along with ID tags saying SpaceX or 'SPX.'

Head of conservation organization Conibrio Global, Elias Ibarra Rodriguez, said Mexico's head environmental agency is now investigating what happened and visited the beach Tuesday morning.

Their search and the investigation are happening in the middle of sea turtle nesting season for the endangered Kemps Ridley Sea Turtle.

Staff with Rodriguez's group are bringing newly laid sea turtle eggs to a new space. The area where the eggs are kept is very hot to intubate until they're ready to hatch.

The organization says beach trash, and the new debris believed to be from SpaceX, threatens the nesting sea turtles.

"They can confuse the debris with food," Oscar Osorio Aguilar said.

This group has been monitoring the SpaceX launches for years, but they say the effects of the Flight 9 launch stand out.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Matamoros, which oversees the Playa Bagdad area, told reporters they've asked SpaceX if any of the materials are hazardous and were told by the company it isn't.

Mayor Beto Granados told reporters SpaceX says it wants to do a beach cleanup, but until then, staff and volunteers with the conservation group will continue collecting debris.

