Poster for Charro Days 2023 unveiled

Charro Days organizers officially unveiled their 2023 poster for the event.

This year marks the 86th anniversary of the event. The theme this year is “Baile del sol.”

“It's very important because it's an image that portrays the Charro Days spirit,” event president Henry LeVrier said.

New this year is several events being split up, such as Mr. Amigo,

Charro Days starts Saturday, Feb 18 and runs through Saturday, Feb. 25.