x

Power Jump It ofrece clases con trampolín y kangoo en McAllen

Power Jump It ofrece clases con trampolín y kangoo en McAllen
4 hours 58 minutes ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 2:51 PM August 29, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Monse Romero, nos presenta su impulso en clases de Zumba. Siendo representante de Power Jump It, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento donde realizará clases de ejercicio con trampolín y kangoo. 

Ubicación: 3428 N. 10th St. suite 110, McAllen, Texas 78501

Número de contacto: (210) 837-6662

Instagram: @powerjumpit

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days