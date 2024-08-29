Power Jump It ofrece clases con trampolín y kangoo en McAllen
Nos visita Monse Romero, nos presenta su impulso en clases de Zumba. Siendo representante de Power Jump It, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento donde realizará clases de ejercicio con trampolín y kangoo.
Ubicación: 3428 N. 10th St. suite 110, McAllen, Texas 78501
Número de contacto: (210) 837-6662
Instagram: @powerjumpit
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
