Power outages reported throughout the RGV

Photo Credit: MGN Online/Pexels

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. to reflect updated outage reports.

Following Saturday's thunderstorm, AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative announced power outages affecting their customers.

AEP Texas' outage map shows 2,707 of their customers are without power as of Saturday afternoon. They serve over 1 million customers in the area.

MVEC is reporting that 236 of their customers are without power. The company serves 126,138 customers throughout the Valley.

Both companies reported that most of the outages are occurring in Hidalgo County and they are working to restore power to all affected customers.