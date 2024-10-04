Prescription Health: Back pain blunders

Back pain is the number one cause of disability in the United States.

Patients spend about $50 billion a year trying to find relief, but how you handle your back pain can actually be hurting you more.

If you suffer from an aching back, you are not alone. Thirty-one million Americans feel a constant pain in their lower backs

Back pain, it can be debilitating and how you handle it can either make it better or worse.

First, after you injure your back, do not apply heat.

Too much heat increases blood flow to the injured area, causing pain and inflammation to intensify; doctors say it's better to ice it first.

Next mistake, resting too much can cause muscles to tighten.

Unless your doctor prescribes bed rest, regular walking and mild exercises can help you heal.

Third mistake, ignoring the issue.

Without getting a correct diagnosis, you can't take the proper steps to correct it. Once you see your doctor, it's important to ask specific questions.

"Number one question is why am I suffering? And the answer to that question has to be more specific than just you're old. The second question is are you experienced in dealing with this kind of a problem? Then it's reasonable to ask, can I talk to a patient of yours that you have fixed or helped recently that has undergone this exact problem?" Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Geirgiy Brusovanik said.

The Mayo Clinic reports one of the biggest misconceptions about back pain is that lifting heavy objects is the primary cause.

In fact, sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, obesity and genetic factors are the leading causes of back pain.