Prescription Health: Cancer scare in the womb
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — A cervical teratoma is a rare, large tumor that develops on a baby’s neck while in the womb. It often grows as the baby grows, causing the airway to be restricted or even blocked. These cases require a specialized procedure during delivery to help the baby breathe and perhaps survive. Cancer
Twenty weeks into pregnancy, Katy Preidt and Dustin Lower received some frightening news.
“She let us know that Owen had a growth on his neck,” said Katy.
Further tests showed it was a tumor called a cervical teratoma.
“In case of baby Owen, it started very large and continued to grow,” explained Hiba Mustafa, MD, FACOG, FAIUM, FOMA, director of fetal surgery and maternal-fetal medicine specialist for Riley Children’s & Indiana University Health.
Owen’s high-risk birth required a specialized delivery called an exit procedure.
“The critical piece was making sure that we could stabilize his airway so that he could breathe for himself,” said Melinda Markham, MD, medical director of the fetal center and neonatologist for Riley Children’s Health.
Through an incision, Owen’s head and one arm were delivered, allowing him to be intubated while he was still receiving oxygen from the placenta — a critical process that took 19 minutes.
“OK we’re good, the tube is in. Cut the cord. We cut the cord and deliver baby Owen completely,” recalled Dr. Mustafa.
Katy and Dustin remember receiving the good news from doctors.
“She was smiling, so we knew he made it,” said Dustin.
Two weeks after his birth the tumor was removed and tests revealed it was cancer-free. Today, Owen Lower is full of energy and smiles at 16 months old.
“Owen means ‘little fighter.’ We knew he’d have a fight on his hands, so that was the name that we thought was most appropriate. Our lives wouldn’t be the same without him,” Dustin told Ivanhoe.
Cervical teratoma is almost never cancer. For baby Owen, the concern was that the tumor would interfere with his breathing. Owen occasionally struggles with respiratory infections. He’s also been on a feeding tube, but doctors say he is making great progress, using the tube less and less.
Contributors to this news report include: Lindsay Dailey, Producer; Kyle Fisher, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen businesses continue to recover from March storms thanks to new grant...
-
5 is #1 Day celebration held in Weslaco
-
Hidalgo County leaders hold grand opening ceremony for new courthouse
-
Police: Juveniles arrested after vehicle theft leads to officer-involved shooting at Donna...
-
Suspect charged in connection with deadly 4-vehicle crash in Edinburg
Sports Video
-
McAllen High boys & girls track teams headed to State
-
Rio Grande City and Mercedes set to face off in winner-take-all playoff...
-
Nikki Rowe's Hailey Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M -...
-
Texas Southmost College newly hired women's soccer coach details goals for program
-
Harlingen's Alana Rouqette breaks Valley hurdles record