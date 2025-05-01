Prescription Health: Cancer scare in the womb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — A cervical teratoma is a rare, large tumor that develops on a baby’s neck while in the womb. It often grows as the baby grows, causing the airway to be restricted or even blocked. These cases require a specialized procedure during delivery to help the baby breathe and perhaps survive. Cancer

Twenty weeks into pregnancy, Katy Preidt and Dustin Lower received some frightening news.

“She let us know that Owen had a growth on his neck,” said Katy.

Further tests showed it was a tumor called a cervical teratoma.

“In case of baby Owen, it started very large and continued to grow,” explained Hiba Mustafa, MD, FACOG, FAIUM, FOMA, director of fetal surgery and maternal-fetal medicine specialist for Riley Children’s & Indiana University Health.

Owen’s high-risk birth required a specialized delivery called an exit procedure.

“The critical piece was making sure that we could stabilize his airway so that he could breathe for himself,” said Melinda Markham, MD, medical director of the fetal center and neonatologist for Riley Children’s Health.

Through an incision, Owen’s head and one arm were delivered, allowing him to be intubated while he was still receiving oxygen from the placenta — a critical process that took 19 minutes.

“OK we’re good, the tube is in. Cut the cord. We cut the cord and deliver baby Owen completely,” recalled Dr. Mustafa.

Katy and Dustin remember receiving the good news from doctors.

“She was smiling, so we knew he made it,” said Dustin.

Two weeks after his birth the tumor was removed and tests revealed it was cancer-free. Today, Owen Lower is full of energy and smiles at 16 months old.

“Owen means ‘little fighter.’ We knew he’d have a fight on his hands, so that was the name that we thought was most appropriate. Our lives wouldn’t be the same without him,” Dustin told Ivanhoe.

Cervical teratoma is almost never cancer. For baby Owen, the concern was that the tumor would interfere with his breathing. Owen occasionally struggles with respiratory infections. He’s also been on a feeding tube, but doctors say he is making great progress, using the tube less and less.

Contributors to this news report include: Lindsay Dailey, Producer; Kyle Fisher, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.