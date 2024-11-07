Prescription Health: Colorectal cancer cases on the rise in kids

Rates of colorectal cancer are on the rise in people younger than 50 years old, but new research shows it's not just adults who are impacted.

Cases are also increasing* in kids as young as 10 years old.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention study cases from 1999 to 2020 and found colorectal cancer increased 500 percent for ages 10 to 14, 333 percent for ages 15 to 19 and 185 percent in 20 to 24-year-olds.

"The reality is there's approximately 49 new cases per day of early-onset colorectal cancer," Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Oncologist Dr. Cathy Eng said.

Researchers stress doctors and parents need to take notice.

"The most important thing is to try to recognize the symptoms early on," Eng said.

Signs and symptoms vary, but the CDC says the most common are a change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding and signs of iron deficiency anemia.

"It's really important to talk to your other family members about any history of any cancer, because a lot of these colorectal cancer symptoms are not just colorectal cancer, they are associated with other cancers," Eng said.

Obesity, unhealthy diets, not enough physical activity and certain medications could also be factors.

Typically, colorectal cancer takes five to 10 years for a polyp to turn into cancer. That's why doctors say it's puzzling that kids are developing this type of cancer more and more at such a young age.