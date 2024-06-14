Prescription Health: Don't drink your way to disease

Alcohol is often a staple at parties and get-togethers. But if you're drinking heavily and often, you could be hurting your health.

A review published in Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment found heavy drinkers have a higher risk of developing dementia.

Another study says heavy drinking could reduce the brain's white and gray matter, which are important for clear thinking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men, and eight or more drinks a week for women.

"Why have dementia if we can reduce those things we know are modifiable that are strongly associated with the risk of dementia,” James E. Galvin, MD, a professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, said.

A study in Jama Network found reducing your alcohol intake from heavy to moderate decreases your risk of dementia by 8%.

Another study found people who gave up alcohol for a month said they slept better and lost weight.

One way to cut back is to try a mocktail instead of a cocktail.

Kombuchas and prebiotic sodas are also options. Exercise, meditation, or a hobby can also help.

According to the National Cancer Institute, heavy drinking can also increase the risk of many cancers like breast, liver and colorectal cancers.

