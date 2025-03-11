Prescription Health: Foods to prevent colon cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — It’s becoming more common for people under 50 to be diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, rates increased by more than 2% per year between 2012 and 2021. Could our everyday choices play a role?

It affects people from all walks of life.

“It’s not just a disease of the old. It’s not just a disease of the obese or overweight people,” said David Liska, MD, colorectal surgeon at Cleveland Clinic.

But in the Western World, colorectal cancer, which develops in the colon or rectum, is on the rise, specifically among people under 50.

“We found that since the 90s there’s been a study and alarming rise in young people with colorectal cancer,” stated Dr. Liska.

There are many theories as to why.

“The environment, genetics,” Dr. Liska posited.

Now studies out of Australia reveal that healthy eating may help reduce incidents of colon cancer. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables such as dark greens, whole grains and healthy fats while limiting sugar and alcohol significantly reduce cancer risk and improve health outcomes.

“There’s a lot of evidence also supporting that obesity and sedentary lifestyles are associated with a higher risk for colorectal cancer,” stated Dr. Liska.

While there’s likely no one food to blame, physicians say diets high in red meat and alcohol are associated with an increased risk of colon cancer. The Australian researchers found high fiber foods help reduce inflammation, but eating non-whole grains and sugar with those fibrous foods actually wipe out the positive benefits. But when it comes to why more young people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer:

“The truth is, we don’t know the full answer,” Dr. Liska told Ivanhoe.

The evidence does show that diet changes can help prevent the disease in all ages.

Dr. Liska says the majority of young people are developing colorectal cancer in a similar place — the left side of the colon. By the time they experience symptoms — such as bloody stools — they’re often at a more advanced stage of the disease. That’s because doctors don’t recommend colorectal screenings until age 45.

