Prescription Health: Hair loss after weight loss

Most men and women shed between 50 and 100 strands of hair a day, but if you're losing more than that, you could have a problem.

Losing weight can improve your health and self-esteem, but shedding excess pounds can also lead to a less desirable side effect, hair loss.

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Kait Richardson says if this happens to you, first rule out other health conditions.

"Get your thyroid checked and make sure that that's not the root cause of your thinning hair," Richardson said.

Hair loss typically occurs three to four months after rapid weight loss, and it's usually temporary, lasting for about six months. You might also see nail changes.

"You might notice that they're more brittle or flaky or thinning," Richardson said.

A study involving 112 women who had gastric sleeve surgery found that nearly 75 percent of them experienced hair loss.

A recent article published in the Journal Cell found that both humans and animals who followed an intermittent fasting diet had slowed hair growth. Sometimes the culprit for hair loss is a nutrient deficiency.

"I would say the number one thing is to make sure that you're consuming a wide variety of nutrients," Richardson said.

Protein, zinc, iron, fatty acids, selenium, and vitamin D are all important for hair health. The best bet is to talk to your doctor. A simple blood test could reveal the cause of your lost locks.

Though rapid weight loss that occurs after taking injections like Ozempic could trigger hair loss, the drug itself does not directly cause baldness.

You can also experience temporary hair loss from stress, some medications, a high fever, giving birth, and severe illness or infection.

You may also experience hair loss from being in surgery for more than four hours due to your head not moving the entire time.

Another risk factor is from Hypotensive Anesthesia, which lowers blood pressure and may cut off hair follicles from blood supply.