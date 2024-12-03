Prescription Health: Hidden dangers of weight loss drugs

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have quickly become household names, and for good reason. Studies show you can lose about 16% of your body fat by taking them.

Dr. Michael Snyder, a bariatric surgeon with the Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery, said an ideal candidate is someone who also makes lifestyle changes. While these medicines can be effective, they can also cause unwanted side effects.

“Some people have nausea. If you have reflux, you may get worse," Snyder said.

Other possible serious side effects include inflammation of the pancreas, low blood sugar, allergic reactions, kidney problems, gallbladder issues, stomach paralysis, thyroid tumors, or cancer. Another concern is "Ozempic face," which can cause sagging skin and increased signs of aging.

A new study found these medicines may also increase your risk for a rare, blinding eye condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, or NAION. People who were overweight or obese and used semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — were seven times more likely to be diagnosed with naion. But researchers say NAION is still rare, and the link needs to be explored further.

“People that are using these drugs really don't come off of them, “Snyder said.

Ozempic and Wegovy work by affecting hunger centers in the brain that control cravings, and also by slowing the rate at which your stomach empties.

As time goes on, researchers say we will know more about the long-term risks of these meds, which are often taken for life.

